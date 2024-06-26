Stephen A Smith Claims The Suns Are Desperate To Trade Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has had a difficult tenure in Phoenix.

Stephen A Smith is someone who is always giving his hot takes on ESPN's First Take. Overall, First Take has proven to be the biggest show on the ESPN network. Smith is the network's biggest star, and there is no doubt that fans are always interested in what he has to say. As it stands, the NBA season is over which means free agency and the draft are on the horizon. Moreover, there are numerous teams out there looking to make some massive trades.

Last night, there were rumblings that the Houston Rockets were very much interested in none other than Kevin Durant. After a bad ending to the Phoenix Suns's season, some have wondered what the team's future is. Well, on First Take today, Smith dropped a bit of a bombshell. As you can see down below, he claimed that the Suns are eager to get rid of KD. Essentially, they want to blow things up a bit, especially since their big three has left them without depth.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Hits ESPN With Gargantuan Salary Demand That Has Twitter In A Frenzy

Stephen A Smith With A Bombshell

Smith also went on to say the Rockets are in no position right now to get KD. Head coach Ime Udoka would love to have the superstar on the roster, but the front office feels differently. It is one of those philosophical disagreements that could spell trouble for the Rockets as a whole. If one thing is for certain, it is that free agency is about to get pretty wild.