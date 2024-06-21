Stephen A Smith Hits ESPN With Gargantuan Salary Demand That Has Twitter In A Frenzy

Stephen A. Smith Visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Stephen A. Smith visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on January 18, 2023 in New York City.
Stephen A Smith knows his worth.

Stephen A Smith is easily the biggest name in sports media. Overall, he is someone who has completely taken ESPN by storm. In the eyes of many, he is the main star of the network. Without Smith, ESPN would be struggling right now. After all, their best show in terms of ratings is none other than First Take. It is a show that brings in tens of millions of dollars each year. At the end of the day, that makes Smith a huge breadwinner for the company, and Smith is ready to be rewarded for it.

According to reports, Smith is currently in contract negotiations with ESPN. As it stands, Smith is looking for $25 million per year. However, ESPN is only offering him $18 million at the moment. This is almost 30 percent less than his asking price. Smith has demonstrated a desire to become a late-night host, or perhaps even a political commentator. These avenues could make him a lot more money and it remains up in the air if he would even stay at ESPN for $25 million.

Stephen A Smith Wants How Much??

Of course, with this news hitting the internet, fans got into a debate about whether or not Smith is actually worth this kind of money. Overall, many agreed that he actually is. However, others said that the host was out of his mind for demanding $25 million. At the end of the day, it is up to ESPN to decide how much they are willing to spend. If they hope to keep First Take going, then they will need Stephen A Smith on their roster.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of the salary demands from Stephen A Smith, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is too much money for the man to ask for? Or do you think that Smith is well worth the investment? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and personalities.

