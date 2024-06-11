Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Peter Rosenberg In Unhinged Rant After Caitlin Clark Criticism

Stephen A. doubles down on his Caitlin Clark stance.

Stephen A. Smith has been at the forefront of the Caitlin Clark discourse for the past few weeks. Yesterday, he called the decision to leave Caitlin Clark off of Team USA for the Olympics "stupid." Additionally, he has gotten into heated arguments with several woman cohosts like Monica McNutt and Andraya Carter, both of whom are more informed about the WNBA than he is. Furthermore, Caitlin Clark is a political lightning rod for many people, and Smith is included in that number. Peter Rosenberg recently commented on the Caitlin Clark drama and mentioned Stephen A. Smith by name. All in all, the comments seem to have really gotten to Stephen A.

Stephen A. Smith made a special rant before taking off for Dallas to cover Wednesday's NBA finals game 3. He responds to Rosenberg by saying that Stephen A. has jumped on Caitlin Clark and is being treated unfairly. His point actually makes a lot of sense. Rosenberg said plainly that Caitlin Clark herself just wanted to play basketball. Nevertheless, she has become a symbol of something controversial for people like Stephen A. to latch on to. He says the idea that she is being treated unfairly is unfair to the other women of the WNBA, who are being treated like props. Additionally, Peter Rosenberg says that if that's the angle you are going for, then maybe you don't really care about the actual women's game itself. Stephen A. took major offense.

Stephen A. Smith Claps back at Peter Rosenberg

Peter Rosenberg believes that Caitlin Clark has unwillingly become the face of white fragility and that Stephen A. Smith has hopped on that train. Stephen A. is very upset if you watch the clip. He curses throughout the rant and is personally offended by the acquisition. Additionally, he clarifies his position about Caitlin Clark being left off the Olympic team. Smith says that she doesn't deserve to be on the team. Nevertheless, Smith cares about marketing more than anything and says that the team needs Caitlin Clark to grow the sport. Nevertheless, Rosenberg's point about actually caring about the games being played is reinforced by Smith's own doubling down.