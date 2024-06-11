Paul George To Join Stephen A. Smith And Crew As Analyst For NBA Finals

Playoff P is trying his hand as at commentating.

Paul George, a nine-time NBA All-Star, will be a guest analyst on ESPN's NBA Countdown broadcasts during NBA Finals Games 3 and 4, the network announced Monday. George, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers right now, will join the i crew live from Dallas, Texas' American Airlines Center. George will be on set with Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame columnist Michael Wilbon, senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, commentators Stephen A. Smith and two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers, and host of NBA Countdown Malika Andrews.

NBA Countdown will take place on Wednesday, June 12, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and on Friday, June 14, from 8 to 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ahead of the NBA Finals Games 3 and 4. On ABC, both games start at 8:30 p.m. You can get NBA Countdown on the ESPN App as well. The 34-year-old, nine-time All-Star George appears to be preparing for a future in the media. He debuted his own program, "Podcast P with Paul George," last year, and it has generated a lot of amazing viral moments.

Read More: Paul George Rejects Contract Offers From Clippers

Paul George Joins ESPN As Analyst For NBA Finals

Many are currently more intrigued by George's free-agent status, even if it will be great to watch him hone his analyst skills on the biggest stage of the game. If George decides to leave the Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers have been strongly connected to him; also, a new East playoff team has lately entered the race for him. Even while it will be amazing to witness George polish his analyst abilities on the largest stage of the game, many are currently more intrigued by his free-agent status. Additionally, the Philadelphia 76ers have a close relationship with George, and a new East playoff team has recently entered the race for him should he decide to leave the Clippers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been arguably the most prominent team looking to acquire Paul George. However, don't discount the Orlando Magic, Philly's adversary in the Eastern Conference. The up-and-coming team is reportedly keeping an eye on some of the biggest stars in the NBA who may be available for free this summer. George is presumably one of them. Overall, Paul George is in demand. As an analyst and a superstar player.