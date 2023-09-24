Paul George Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Paul George, a name synonymous with basketball excellence, has made significant strides both on and off the court. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth, and what has been the trajectory of his illustrious career?

Born on May 2, 1990, in Palmdale, California, Paul George, often referred to by fans as "PG13," embarked on his basketball journey alongside two older sisters who shared his passion for the sport. His love for basketball was evident early on, with the Lakers and the Clippers being his childhood favorites. Despite not being a top prospect for many universities, George's talent shone through during his time at Fresno State. His performances were so captivating that he was dubbed "the most entertaining player in the West region."

NBA Stardom

DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 26: Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers plays the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Ball Arena on February 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

In 2010, the Indiana Pacers recognized his potential and selected him tenth overall in the NBA draft. Over the years, George transitioned from a shooting guard to a small forward, a move that showcased his versatility and solidified his position as a key player for the Pacers. His prowess on the court earned him the NBA Most Improved Player title.

However, like many athletes, George faced challenges. A severe leg injury in 2014 threatened to derail his career. But with determination, he made a triumphant return, earning All-Star honors and even clinching an Olympic Gold Medal in 2016.

Contracts And Earnings: The Financial Journey

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 2: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the final seconds of the first overtime period against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on April 2, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 135-130 in double overtime. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Paul George's financial ascent can be traced back to his initial two-year contract with the Pacers, worth $3.9 million. His earnings skyrocketed over the years, with endorsements adding a significant chunk to his income. Between 2017 and 2018 alone, he raked in $30 million from both his salary and endorsements.

In 2018, George inked a four-year deal with the Thunder worth $137 million. By the 2022 season, his impressive salary of $39.3 million positioned him as the seventh highest-paid player in the NBA. Furthermore, in December 2020, he signed a lucrative 5-year contract extension, which, depending on incentives, could be worth up to $226 million.

Real Estate Ventures

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 19: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers dribbles against Trendon Watford #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at the Moda Center on March 19, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. The LA Clippers won 117-102. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Outside the court, George has shown a keen interest in real estate. He purchased a sprawling 16,000-square-foot home in Hidden Hills, California, for $7.4 million in 2016 and later sold it to rapper French Montana for $8.4 million in 2020. Not stopping there, in 2019, he acquired a $16 million home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood, previously owned by NBA star DeAndre Jordan.

Conclusion

Paul George's journey from a young boy in Palmdale to an NBA superstar is nothing short of inspirational. His net worth of $90 million in 2023 is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and strategic financial decisions. As he continues to dazzle on the court, his legacy, both as a player and a savvy businessman, is sure to grow.