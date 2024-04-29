Paul George Trolls PJ Washington After Lighting Up The Mavs 

The Clippers and the Mavericks seemingly always match up in the playoffs. The teams have faced off in the playoffs 3 out of the past 5 seasons. Playing against each other so much creates a level of familiarity between the teams. That familiarity can also create a touch of animosity. The playoffs are intense, and emotions run high. Additionally, the intensity and emotions are even more heightened when you have been going up against a certain team for so long. In game 3, Russell Westbrook and PJ Washington were ejected after an altercation after Westbrook's hard foul on Luka Doncic. Washington starred down the Clippers bench, taunting them with his arms crossed. Paul George made sure to remember that for game 3.

Game 4 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers was a spectacle. The Clippers dominated the first quarter, outscoring the Mavs 39-16. The Mavericks, however, were not to be outdone, gradually closing the gap and turning it into a nail-biting contest in the fourth. This was playoff basketball at its finest. Leading the charge was Paul George, a man on a mission, who lit up the court with five 3-pointers in the first half. After his 5th 3 of the first half, Paul George hit PJ Washington with the same taunt he had given the Clippers bench.

Paul George Stares Down PJ Washington

Paul George was on one in game 4. The Clippers dominated the first half, and George went off, hitting five threes. The tough guy act PJ Washington hit the Clippers bench with was obviously something they did not take lightly. Paul George decided to remind Washington while simultaneously lighting up the Mavs on the scoreboard. The series has been very entertaining, and it looks like it could go seven games.

The Mavs and the Clippers are now tied 2-2. Despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers were able to tie the series up. The status of their star is uncertain, but James Harden and Paul George have seriously stepped up. Luka Doncic has not been the same MVP he has been all season this series and will look to get his game back on track. Overall, Clippers Mavericks might be the best first-round series of the playoffs.

