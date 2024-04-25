Laurence Fishburne Shines In New Trailer For New Series On Donald Sterling

FX has released the trailer for its new limited series chronicling the Donald Sterling controversy. The series is called Clipped and will be released exclusively on Hulu. It is a six-episode limited series that is another ripped-from-the-headlines drama that explores a controversial moment in NBA history. The series will feature characterizations of the NBA figures involved in the saga, like Doc Rivers, Blake Griffin, and Chris Paul. The series looks packed with all the drama befitting such a scandal.

Set in the year 2013, the series Clipped delves into the inner workings of the Los Angeles Clippers organization. It features former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, portrayed by Ed O'Neil, and Doc Rivers, played by Laurence Fishburne. Rivers had just joined the Clippers organization, which boasted players like Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Their season took an unexpected turn when Sterling's past racist comments were made public, sparking a whirlwind of controversy and power struggles between Sterling, Rivers, and the players. Finally, After years in the making, the first trailer for this intense drama is finally here.

Read More: Kawhi Leonard Signs Huge Extension With LA Clippers

Trailer for Limited Series "Clipped" Starring Laurence Fishburne

The trailer scratches the surface of the ridiculous drama that took place in that 2013 Clippers season. Key figures in the story also include Sterling's wife and business partner, Shelly Sterling, played by Jacki Weaver. Additionally, V. Stiviano, played by Cleopatra Coleman, Donald's assistant and lover, recorded the infamous tapes that set everything off. At the end of the drama in 2013, Sterling was banned from the league and forced to sell the Clippers to current owner Steve Balmer. Overall, The Sterling incident changed the NBA landscape.

The sereis also stars Kelly AuCoin, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Rich Sommer, Corbin Bernsen , Clifton Davis , and Harriet Sansom Harris. The series promises a scandalous recreation of the event that rocked the NBA. The current Clippers are facing off against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA playoffs. Furthermore, The series is tied 1-1 and heads to Dallas for game 3. The Donald Sterling era feels like a distant memory. We will finally be able to revisit the high-profile scandal with fresh eyes. Clipped will premiere with two episodes on Tuesday, June 4, only on Hulu.

Read More: Blake Griffin Announces He Is Retiring From The NBA

[via]