Blake Griffin Announces He Is Retiring From The NBA

Blake Griffin has announced that he is retiring from the NBA after 14 seasons. After spending most of the 2023-2024 season as a free agent, Griffin has decided to end his NBA journey officially. After Spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Griffin made stops in Detroit, Brooklyn, and, just last season, The Boston Celtics. This season, teams like the Warriors were interested in signing the veteran early on, but no deal materialized.

Griffin could have easily accepted an end-of-roster spot on a number of contending teams but decided to call it a career instead. being such a good player for most of his career, it is understandable that you don't want to play if you can't be that guy anymore. Griffin will always be one of the best dunkers ever and a human highlight film like few in NBA history.

Blake Griffin Is calling it Quits

At his peak, Blake Griffin was good at at least one poster dunk per game. These are the types of plays that would regularly be in the top 10 of SportsCenter. Griffin really started cooking when Chris Paul was traded to the Clippers, creating one of the best teams of the 2010s, Lob City. The Clippers never broke out of the Western Conference but were a perineal contender and one of the most entertaining teams in the league. Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2017, leading them to the playoffs and showcasing his all-around game. Griffin proved he was more than just a dunker, showcasing his passing ability and improved jump shot.

Injuries started to catch up to Blake in Detroit. With numerous injuries and NBA mileage slowly sapping his athleticism, Griffin started a steep decline. He was close to winning an NBA title, being a part of the 2022 Boston Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the NBA finals. NBA fans will always remember the highlights. For example, his iconic Slam Dunk Contest win, where he jumped over a Kia. Additionally, and probably most importantly, numerous victims were on the bad side of a Blake Poster. Who can ever forget Griffin viciously dunking on Pau Gasol twice in the same game.

