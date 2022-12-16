Skip Bayless is one of the most hated men in sports media. Right now, he is public enemy number one in the football world thanks to his blatant Shannon Sharpe disrespect. Having said that, Bayless still has a large voice in the sports world, and he isn’t scared to use it.

Overall, Bayless is just a troll. At times, it is hard to tell whether or not he actually believes in what he’s saying. However, he gets people to tune into his show, and that is really all that matters. When you can get ratings for your network, you’re going to have longevity on TV.

Sports journalist and television personality, Skip Bayless is featured on First Take, ESPN2’s daily sports talk show. On Friday morning, August 30, 2013, Bayless participated in debate with Stephen A. Smith as he does everyday, during their two hour morning program from 10am – noon. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless Story Time

On the most recent episode of his new podcast, Bayless told a story about how his reputation caught up to him. Below, you can hear him talk about meeting Blake Griffin for the first time. Skip has always been critical of the Celtics star, and subsequently, the big man was cold to him at first. However, Skip noted that Griffin has since warmed up to him as they see each other often at a local golf club.

“Blake was just pretty much awkwardly nonresponsive,” Bayless explained. “In fact, I wondered if it was possible if he just didn’t know who I am. Awkwardly, I told Blake Griffin I’ll see you down the road somewhere and I’ll let you get back to practicing. About a week later, Blake rolled past me in a golf cart and he stunned me by saying ‘hey, Skip.’

I go into detail here on my backstory with Blake Griffin and an awkward interaction I had with him at my local golf club.



From this week’s @SkipBaylessShow:pic.twitter.com/hI1COLD019 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2022

The story is definitely an interesting one, although it is clear that Griffin isn’t too salty about Bayless’ slander. However, we would love to know how LeBron would react to Skip. That would be a truly hilarious meeting.

Let us know what you thought of Skip’s story, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

