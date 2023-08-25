Golden State Warriors Consider Adding Blake Griffin

As NBA training camps approach, teams are starting to finalize their rosters. That is leading some teams to look at the pool of remaining free agents. For the Warriors, they are looking at veteran center Blake Griffin. The 14-year veteran spent the 2022-23 season with the Celtics, playing in 41 games and starting 16. Once one of the league’s hottest players, Griffin now primarily rides the bench as he eases toward retirement.

However, first reported by Sam Amico of HoopsWire, Griffin may be headed to a Western Conference team for the first time since the Clippers traded him during the 2017/18 season. Griffin is one of several high-profile veterans who has worked out with the team. Reportedly, the Warriors are looking for one last player to roster to help with luxury tax savings. G-League prospects Lester Quinones and Jerome Robinson are also in the running for the final 14th roster spot.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith says LeBron’s legacy would be nothing without Dwyane Wade

Blake Griffin Could Be In Line For Chris Paul

Blake Griffin is drawing interest from the Warriors, Clippers, Celtics and 76ers, per @AmicoHoops pic.twitter.com/BeqXAk4snU — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 23, 2023

Joining the Warriors would see Griffin reunite with one of his most famous teammates. The Warriors traded for Chris Paul earlier in the offseason, sending Jordan Poole to the Wizards who had traded for Paul in exchange for Bradley Beal. Griffin and Paul played together on the LA Clippers between 2011 and 2017. Griffin, if he does join the Warriors, would likely be expected to play a similar role to the one he held on the Nets and Celtics in previous seasons.

However, the Warriors are not the only team interested in acquiring the six-time All-Star. Amico also reported that the Clippers, Celtics, and Sixers were also monitoring Griffin’s free agency status. The Clippers would be an intriguing move for Griffin, as it would be a reunion with the team that drafted him first overall over a decade ago. With this level of interest, it’s likely that Griffin will be settling in with his new team in the near future. Where would you like to see Griffin play next?

Read More: Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales refuses to resign in unhinged rant about “fake feminists”

[via]