Kodak Black Posts IG Video Of James Harden Signing His Jersey

Kodak Black loves to make a scene at sporting events. The Florida rapper went viral for grinding on a woman at a Florida Panthers hockey game in 2022. He also popped up in the locker room of the Florida Atlantic football team, which led many fans to clown him for acting like he was a player. Kodak kept the outrageous sports behavior going at a recent Phoenix Suns game, as he cornered James Harden and asked him to sign a jersey. Not in the stadium, mind you, but on top of a car in a parking garage.

Kodak Black posted a video of the exchange on his Instagram Stories. He can be seen standing next to Harden as he signs the jersey. The "Tunnel Vision" rapper also made reference a mutual friend of theirs, Drake, by quoting lyrics from Drizzy's song "The Shoe Fits." "What that boy say??" Kodak asks Harden. "He say the n***a lost his h*e to James Harden, the Snip." Harden laughs in acknowledgment, as "The Shoe Fits" tells a story about a woman who ends up striking up a relationship with the Suns superstar.

Read More: Kodak Black Claims He Will "Cremate" Anyone Who Messes With Adin Ross

Kodak Black Rapped Drake Lyrics to Harden

"My new boo hoopin' tonight and he said he play at the Garden," Drake raps. "He said if I ain't watching, then that n***a ain't startin. She point to the guy that she talkin' 'bout and it's James Harden." Kodak has expressed frustration with Drake in the past, claiming that he was supposed to make a collab album with the 6 God before he made Her Loss (2022) with 21 Savage. Evidently, Kodak is still enough of a fan that he knows the words from Drake's latest release. So does Harden.

Kodak may have a reputation for being a troubled celebrity, but he has given back in the realm of sports. He organized a charity basketball game in Broward Country in 2022, eventually raising $5K for Lippman Youth Shelter in Oakland Park. Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness subsequently made June 11 "Kodak Black Day." Hunter Pollack, who organized the game with Kodak, praised his kindness towards the next generation of athletes. "He cares about the community he grew up in, and the entire community is proud of him," he noted. "It shows he has a good heart, and he wants to make a difference."

Read More: Kodak Black Reflects On Past Drug Use & Recovery: Watch