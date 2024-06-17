Stephen A Smith Claims Black Coaches Have Taken Issue With LeBron James & JJ Redick's Podcast

JJ Redick and LeBron's podcast has gotten a lot of coverage as of late.

Stephen A Smith is someone who has never shied away from giving his opinion. Overall, he has delivered some pretty massive hot takes throughout the years. However, he has always made sure to give an explanation as to why he feels a certain way. Moreover, he has numerous sources at the NBA and NFL who give him inside information that also tends to skew his thought process. Having said that, he has certainly heard a lot about the JJ Redick and Los Angeles Lakers situation.

In the minds of many, Redick is going to be the head coach of the Lakers. However, there is no guarantee right now that this is going to be the case. Regardless, many believe Redick's candidacy has to do with his podcast with LeBron called "Mind The Game." In fact, as Stephen A revealed on First Take this morning, there are numerous black coaches throughout the league who are upset with the podcast. As Smith explains, it mostly has to do with how this podcast hurt Darvin Ham while he was on the hot seat.

Stephen A Smith Speaks

"Numerous coaches, Black coaches called me expressing how they took issue with that podcast taking place," Smith said. The First Take host made it abundantly clear that he did not blame Redick for starting the podcast. Instead, he is putting the honus on LeBron James and Maverick Carter who reportedly came up with the idea for the podcast. Effectively, some coaches simply do not like the optics and how LeBron got his coach forced out.