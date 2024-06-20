JJ Redick Is Officially The Lakers Head Coach And NBA Twitter Is Having A Laugh

JJ Redick is ready for the challenge.

Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous rumors about JJ Redick becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Overall, he is someone who has become quite close with LeBron James. This has mostly been through their "Mind The Game" podcast where they discuss schemes and strategy. It has become clear that Redick has a great mind for the game, no pun intended. However, some have expressed skepticism over him actually being an NBA coach.

There were numerous conflicting reports about whether or not he would get the gig. Well, today, it was revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Redick agreed to a four-year contract with the team. The contract was offered this morning, and Redick took it. Now, he will have to leave ESPN and join a Lakers squad that may not retain the services of LeBron James. Needless to say, the NBA Draft is going to be extremely interesting.

JJ Redick Made It

As for NBA Twitter, they find this all very humorous. Numerous jokes have been made at Redick's expense today. Most of them have to do with Redick being chronically online. For instance, some suggest that Redick is going to go to Twitter for strategy. It's a ridiculous notion, but it makes for some funny banter. Redick has little to not head coaching experience at this level, so it will be interesting to see how the players respond to him. This could be genius, or this could be a disaster.

NBA Twitter Weighs In