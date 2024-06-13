JJ Redick To Formally Interview With Lakers After Dan Hurley Rejection

After everything, JJ is finally looking like the legit frontrunner.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, JJ Redick will have a formal interview to become the Los Angeles Lakers' next coach this weekend. If he does well, the team will likely consider him as their frontrunner. A successful interview will persuade the Lakers to move to sign him as their head coach. At the Chicago draft combine last month, Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka had a more than ninety-minute meeting with ESPN NBA commentator and 15-year player Redick. According to insiders, Pelinka and business owner Jeanie Buss will be attending meetings in Los Angeles, where a thorough discussion of the position will be had.

Redick and Pelinka have spoken over the phone recently. According to insiders, Redick is aware of and accepts Pelinka's prolonged courtship of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, which at first put a stop to Redick's candidacy. Hurley rejected a six-year, $70 million contract offer from the Lakers on Monday, according to sources. Now, it looks like JJ Redick is back in the driver's seat. The job he has been rumored to be his for the taking for weeks.

JJ Redick To Interview With Lakers

According to sources, Redick will present his case to Pelinka, Buss, and other top decision-makers in Los Angeles during an all-day meeting. According to reports, Pelinka still desires a teaching coach and staff that will put an emphasis on the growth of young players like Max Christie, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura. They also want a staff that can show innovative ways to feature Anthony Davis on both ends of the court. This is similar to what he accomplished with Hurley. LeBron James, a star player for the Lakers, and Redick co-host a basketball podcast. Overall, the two have a close friendship.