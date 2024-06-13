JJ Redick To Formally Interview With Lakers After Dan Hurley Rejection

BYJamil David162 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 NBA Finals - Game Two
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 09: JJ Redick is seen prior to Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
After everything, JJ is finally looking like the legit frontrunner.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, JJ Redick will have a formal interview to become the Los Angeles Lakers' next coach this weekend. If he does well, the team will likely consider him as their frontrunner. A successful interview will persuade the Lakers to move to sign him as their head coach. At the Chicago draft combine last month, Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka had a more than ninety-minute meeting with ESPN NBA commentator and 15-year player Redick. According to insiders, Pelinka and business owner Jeanie Buss will be attending meetings in Los Angeles, where a thorough discussion of the position will be had.

Redick and Pelinka have spoken over the phone recently. According to insiders, Redick is aware of and accepts Pelinka's prolonged courtship of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley, which at first put a stop to Redick's candidacy. Hurley rejected a six-year, $70 million contract offer from the Lakers on Monday, according to sources. Now, it looks like JJ Redick is back in the driver's seat. The job he has been rumored to be his for the taking for weeks.

Read More: JJ Redick Is Reportedly The Frontrunner And Close To Becoming The Lakers' Next Head Coach

JJ Redick To Interview With Lakers

According to sources, Redick will present his case to Pelinka, Buss, and other top decision-makers in Los Angeles during an all-day meeting. According to reports, Pelinka still desires a teaching coach and staff that will put an emphasis on the growth of young players like Max Christie, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura. They also want a staff that can show innovative ways to feature Anthony Davis on both ends of the court. This is similar to what he accomplished with Hurley. LeBron James, a star player for the Lakers, and Redick co-host a basketball podcast. Overall, the two have a close friendship.

JJ Redick will continue to cover the NBA Finals with ESPN. Though they might be wrapped up by Friday night, looking at how the Mavs have been playing. That would leave Redick time to interview and go all out for the Lakers' opening. JJ is still making his podcast with LeBron James. The biggest question fans should have is if they will continue to podcast together next season. Overall, a head coach plodding with their star player might be a recipe for disaster.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Why LeBron James And JJ Redick's Podcast Is Destined For Failure

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game ThreeSportsJJ Redick Apparently Not The Frontrunner For Lakers Head Coaching Job, Dan Hurley Enters The Fray926
Monday Night RAWSportsDan Hurley Shockingly Turns Down $70 Million Contract Offer From Lakers1336
Golden State Warriors v Denver NuggetsSportsJJ Redick Is Expected To Be Named Lakers Head Coach According To NBA Insider1298
New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ersSportsJJ Redick Is Reportedly The Front Runner For The Lakers Coaching Job, Compared To Pat Riley2.1K