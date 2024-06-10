Dan Hurley Shockingly Turns Down $70 Million Contract Offer From Lakers

Lakers tried and failed to get their guy.

It seems like the Lakers have missed out on their top choice to replace Darvin Ham. Despite being offered a six-year, $70 million contract, Dan Hurley made the decision on Monday to stay at UConn and decline Los Angeles' offer to become the team's next head coach, according to ESPN. Hurley expressed he was “extremely impressed” with owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka to ESPN on Sunday, saying the Lakers presented a "compelling case." Along with his wife Andrea and UConn assistant Luke Murray, the two-time national champion was in Los Angeles on Friday to meet with the Lakers. Hurley has rejected the massive offer from the Lakers.

According to early reports, the Lakers were looking to add more bench stability to their team by pursuing JJ Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst without any prior professional coaching experience. The Lakers were reportedly "zeroing in" on the former NBA guard as the front-runner for the position, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Coincidentally, Redick and LeBron James of the Lakers co-host a podcast. Now we will see if the Lakers give JJ another look now that Dan Hurley has passed on the job.

Dan Hurley Turns Down The Lakers

The Lakers had been interested in Hurley, the two-time NCAA Tournament champion coach, since the start of the hiring process, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Despite Shams claiming that JJ Redick was the front-runner, it was apparently Huelry all along. According to the NBA insider, Pelinka and Buss were very excited about the UConn coach. They believed Hurley had excellent player development tools at his disposal and could develop young players. LeBron James was also someone who has been impressed with Hurley. Hurley signed a $32.1 million contract extension with UConn that spans through 2029 following his first national championship victory.

Dan Hurley has become the most sought-after coach in the sport following his historically successful back-to-back national title seasons. Hurley's team dominated college basketball and produced the first repeat champion in 17 years. The return of a preseason top-five squad raises the prospect of a third consecutive UConn championship. Despite losing some talent, this seems to be a great opportunity to pass up. Overall, The Lakers have missed out on their guy.