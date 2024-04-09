D'Angelo Russell Slides Into Megan Thee Stallion's... Seat At Lakers Game: Watch

You're supposed to shoot your shot at the basket, D'Lo, not the fans! What happened to the no-dip jump shot?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
997 Views
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

Megan Thee Stallion's fit at the L.A. Lakers' recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was turning heads on and off the court on Sunday night (April 7). Moreover, Laker star D'Angelo Russell crashed into her and a camera operator court-side during a play, and she reacted unbothered as two teammates helped D'Lo up. Of course, this resulted in plenty of memes online, as folks thought that he was just trying to get closer to the Houston MC. There are always jokes about how players perform while celebrities are there, but it seems like the more genuine and unassuming the interaction, the more people assume about it online.

After all, this is pretty tame compared to other hilarious celebrity moments at NBA games, but Twitter is still running rampant with memes about the situation. It also doesn't help that Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be" twerking challenge is making people a little more lustful than usual when it comes to her. As such, there was even more reason for folks to joke about all this, a distraction that we're sure the California team easily side-stepped on their play-in run. We'll see how the post-season run for them goes, and whether or not they can push all the way to the Western Conference Finals again.

Read More: D’Angelo Russell Net Worth 2024: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

Megan Thee Stallion Keeps It Cool After D'Angelo Russell Crashes Into Her Courtside Seat: Watch

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion is really feeling herself for plenty of reasons, and she recently let herself indulge in what seemed like confident trash talk. For example, folks thought that her Instagram Live jokes recently took aim at Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" diss track against her earlier this year. While that track didn't find the best critical reception, the most important thing about it is that it didn't really seem to impact or derail the 29-year-old's career as Nicki might've hoped. Still, Meg has yet to respond to it, and while some fans consider this an automatic L, maybe there's more to this story than we thought.

Meanwhile, her aforementioned new GloRilla collab "Wanna Be" is performing really well right now, hinting towards a potential summer smash. Do you think you'll be bumping it all throughout the year or are you more confident in Tina Snow's upcoming solo output? Drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. For more news on the NBA and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s New Album Might Not Have As Much “Pop That A** Music”

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023ViralCardi B & Latto Accept Megan Thee Stallion's Twerk Challenge, But There's A Catch
2019 American Music Awards - ArrivalsViralMegan Thee Stallion Recaps Birthday, Shows Off Massive Ring As Gift To Herself
Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Instagram GloRilla New Song Hip Hop NewsViralMegan Thee Stallion Claims The Twerking Throne While Throwing It Back To New GloRilla Collab
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameViralMegan Thee Stallion 's Star Shined The Brightest With All Black Fit At Lakers Vs. Timberwolves