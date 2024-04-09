D'Angelo Russell Slides Into Megan Thee Stallion's... Seat At Lakers Game: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion's fit at the L.A. Lakers' recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was turning heads on and off the court on Sunday night (April 7). Moreover, Laker star D'Angelo Russell crashed into her and a camera operator court-side during a play, and she reacted unbothered as two teammates helped D'Lo up. Of course, this resulted in plenty of memes online, as folks thought that he was just trying to get closer to the Houston MC. There are always jokes about how players perform while celebrities are there, but it seems like the more genuine and unassuming the interaction, the more people assume about it online.

After all, this is pretty tame compared to other hilarious celebrity moments at NBA games, but Twitter is still running rampant with memes about the situation. It also doesn't help that Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be" twerking challenge is making people a little more lustful than usual when it comes to her. As such, there was even more reason for folks to joke about all this, a distraction that we're sure the California team easily side-stepped on their play-in run. We'll see how the post-season run for them goes, and whether or not they can push all the way to the Western Conference Finals again.

Megan Thee Stallion Keeps It Cool After D'Angelo Russell Crashes Into Her Courtside Seat: Watch

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion is really feeling herself for plenty of reasons, and she recently let herself indulge in what seemed like confident trash talk. For example, folks thought that her Instagram Live jokes recently took aim at Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" diss track against her earlier this year. While that track didn't find the best critical reception, the most important thing about it is that it didn't really seem to impact or derail the 29-year-old's career as Nicki might've hoped. Still, Meg has yet to respond to it, and while some fans consider this an automatic L, maybe there's more to this story than we thought.

Meanwhile, her aforementioned new GloRilla collab "Wanna Be" is performing really well right now, hinting towards a potential summer smash. Do you think you'll be bumping it all throughout the year or are you more confident in Tina Snow's upcoming solo output? Drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. For more news on the NBA and the latest updates on Megan Thee Stallion, keep checking in with HNHH.

