Dan Hurley Net Worth 2024: What Is The College Basketball Coach Worth?

Discover the career and achievements of Dan Hurley, the successful basketball coach known for revitalizing college programs and leading UConn to national prominence.

Dan Hurley is an esteemed basketball coach known for his dynamic leadership and strategic acumen. He has a net worth of $20 million as of 2024, according to ClutchPoints. Hurley's impressive wealth is a testament to his successful coaching career. It has seen him transform various college basketball programs and achieve significant success on the court. Daniel S. Hurley was born on January 16, 1973, in Jersey City, New Jersey, into a family deeply rooted in basketball. His father, Bob Hurley Sr., is a legendary high school basketball coach. Further, his brother, Bobby Hurley, is a former NBA player and current college coach. Growing up in such a basketball-centric environment, Dan developed a profound understanding and passion for the game from an early age.

Hurley played college basketball at Seton Hall University. There, he was known for his tenacity and leadership on the court. After graduating, he quickly transitioned into coaching, starting as an assistant coach at St. Anthony High School under his father. This experience also laid the groundwork for his future coaching philosophy and style.

Building A Reputation In College Basketball

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 08: Head coach Dan Hurley and also Alex Karaban #11 of the Connecticut. Huskies celebrate after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win the NCAA. Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm. Stadium on April 08, 2024, also in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dan Hurley's first head coaching job came at St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, New Jersey. During his nine-year tenure, he transformed the program into a national powerhouse. They produced numerous Division I players and achieved a remarkable winning record. His success at St. Benedict's caught the attention of college programs, leading to his first collegiate head coaching position at Wagner College in 2010.

At Wagner, Hurley also quickly turned around a struggling program, leading the team to a 25-6 record in his second season and earning the Northeast Conference Coach of the Year award. His ability to revitalize teams became his hallmark. In 2012, he was hired as the head coach of the University of Rhode Island. Under Hurley's leadership, Rhode Island also saw significant improvements. This culminated in an Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Success At The University Of Connecticut

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 03: Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies cuts down the net after defeating the San Diego. State Aztecs to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship at NRG. Stadium on April 03, 2023, also in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

In 2018, Dan Hurley also took on one of his most challenging and prestigious roles as the head coach of the University of Connecticut (UConn) men's basketball team. UConn, a program with a storied history and high expectations, provided Hurley with the platform to showcase his coaching prowess nationally. He quickly instilled a culture of discipline, hard work, and defensive tenacity.

Hurley's tenure at UConn has also been marked by significant achievements. These include multiple NCAA Tournament appearances and a return to national prominence for the Huskies. His leadership and strategic expertise have restored UConn's reputation and contributed substantially to his net worth, reflecting his value and impact in the world of college basketball.

Personal Life & Legacy

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 08: Head coach Dan Hurley and also the Connecticut Huskies celebrates after the National. College Basketball Championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State. Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024, also in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Moreover, Dan Hurley's personal life is intertwined with his professional journey. He is married to Andrea Hurley, and the couple has two children. Additionally, Hurley is known for his intense coaching style and passionate sideline demeanor. He is deeply committed to his players' development on and off the court. His dedication to mentoring young athletes and preparing them for life beyond basketball is also a cornerstone of his coaching philosophy. Further, Hurley is respected for his integrity and commitment to the sport. His influence extends through his family's legacy in basketball, continuing the tradition of excellence and dedication established by his father.