Travis Scott Released From Paris Prison With No Charges

Travis Scott is a free man.

Travis Scott has been released from prison in Paris, where he found himself in legal trouble after getting into a fight with his bodyguard at a hotel. He won't be facing any charges related to the incident, according to TMZ. "Travis Scott has been released with no charges," a representative for Scott told the outlet. They further added that there "were no injuries to any other party including his security."

Authorities first arrested him on Friday around 5:00 AM at the George V Hotel. "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard," the Paris prosecutor's officer said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The 1st judicial police district was seized of the investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office."

Travis Scott & Quavo Attend USA & Serbia Basketball Game During Paris Olympics

Travis Scott and Quavo attends during the Men's Basketball semi-final match between USA and Serbia on Day 13 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Scott has been staying in the French city to watch the Olympic Games. On Thursday night, he and Quavo attended a USA men's basketball game against Serbia. The two sat courtside as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, as well as Kevin Durant and more NBA stars led an incredible comeback to advance to the gold medal match against France.