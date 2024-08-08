Travis Scott Goes Off On "Weird" Paparazzi For Following Him In Paris

Travis Scott performs with Cactus Jack during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 14, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Travis Scott was fed up.

It's no secret that as one of the biggest hip-hop artists out right now, Travis Scott attracts attention wherever he goes. This is to be expected considering his status, but evidently, that doesn't mean it doesn't get annoying sometimes. Earlier this week, for example, the hitmaker was spotted leaving a late-night studio session in Paris. Paparazzi proceeded to follow him, prompting Scott to exit his vehicle to confront them.

“This has to be the weirdest amount of people I’ve ever met in my life,” he said. "Go to sleep. How old are you? [...] Y’all [are] too grown for this. Go get something. Catch a vibe.” Scott didn't stop there, however. He went on to encourage the men to do something better with their time instead of following him around all night.

Travis Scott Tells Paparazzi To Leave Him Alone

“Now, from here, go do something other than follow me. Go to the park. Go to the movies, get some grass, get some sun, go find a girl, [or] get some ice cream! Enjoy yourself. I just made some beautiful music," he said. “You’re 16. You’re 14. Y’all n***as weird as hell." After that, Scott was on his way, though it's unclear whether or not the paparazzi ever left him alone. This isn't the first uncomfortable fan interaction Scott's had recently, however.

Earlier this week, a young fan in France approached him to ask for a photo, but likely left with his feelings hurt. "Don't touch me," he told the boy, pushing his arm away. The moment earned Scott some backlash from social media users, who thought he was rude to the fan. Kid Capri even put him on blast, urging him to humble himself. What do you think of Travis Scott calling out paparazzi in Paris for following him all night? Can you blame him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

