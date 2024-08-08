Kid Capri Calls Out Travis Scott Over This Odd Fan Interaction

Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour
MILAN, ITALY - JULY 23: Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour at Ippodromo Snai La Maura on July 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Kid Capri thinks that, especially with all that Travis Scott has gone through when it comes to his fans, he should be more respectful.

Travis Scott has one of the most die-hard fanbases in all of hip-hop, and if we're being honest, across the entire music industry right now. Not only has he cemented this legacy through his music, but also through the cult of personality generated by his fashion forays, brand partnerships, and celebrity lifestyle. But this bubble can shield superstars from their strongest supporters, resulting in often contentious and dismissive fan interactions. For example, the iconic DJ Kid Capri recently called the "Active" MC for pushing a fan away who wanted an autograph. In a Wednesday (August 7) video, a young fan in France asked him for a picture and he pushed the boy's arm away from him and said, "Don't touch me."

"Ayo, Travis Scott, when did we start being disrespectful to kids, bruh?" Kid Capri relayed online. "Little kid asked you for an autograph, [you] pushed his hand away, looked at him like he was the devil and just walked away from him. At one time, you would’ve wanted somebody to ask you for an autograph or ask you for a picture or whatever it is he asked you for.

Travis Scott's Debated-Over Fan Interaction

"Celebs get where they get and then they forget," Kid Capri continued concerning Travis Scott. "Dawg, like, ten people died at one of your concerts. I would try to be as humble as possible. I’m not saying it’s your fault, but I would try to be as humble as possible when it comes to the fans, bruh. They lift you up. This ain’t the first time I seen you do some s**t that was funny style. It’s a little kid, bruh, and it pisses me off to see that ’cause I come from signing every autograph, taking every picture, doing video drops for people. We would’ve wished people asked us for that when we wasn’t on.

Kid Capri's Response

"I’m not at your level, but I’m at Kid Capri level and I respect the fans," he concluded his message for Travis Scott. "That right there was crazy. I’m not saying you got to sign everybody’s thing or do what everybody say, but when it comes to little kids, they look at you as a superhero, bruh. That s**t right there was super, super corny."

