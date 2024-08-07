Asake & Travis Scott Get "Active" On Latest Single From The Afrobeats Star's Upcoming Album

Asake grabs another massive feature for his upcoming album "Lungu Boy".

Travis Scott is an artist known for crossing over into genres from foreign countries and that's what he's doing here with Asake. The latter is a big name in the Nigerian Afrobeats space and their new single together, "Active", which is also their first, is going to be on Lungu Boy. That is Asake's forthcoming fifth studio album and it will be available on streaming on August 9. It will feature a 15-song set, as well as other guest appearances from the likes of Central Cee, Stormzy, and LUDMILLA. The Cench collaboration, "Wave", was released on June 20 and it serves as the lead single. That track has been blowing up, and it currently sits at over 21 million streams.

On "Active", Asake and Travis Scott are certainly doing just that over a lively and bouncy beat. Both offer up slick flows in their native languages. However, Scott does show love to Ikeja, the capital city of Lagos State, in his verse. "I just hopped off from the PJ, from the H to Ikeja (Uh)". However, after emitting tons of energy on the first half, the track slows down in the last quarter or so. It abruptly transitions into a spacey outro from MIKE DEAN and Asake caps that section off with some braggadocio. With already over a million views on YouTube, this track figures to be another hit for Asake, as well as a standout feature for La Flame in 2024.

"Active"- Asake & Travis Scott

Quotable Lyrics: