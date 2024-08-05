Travis Scott To Feature On Singer Asake's Upcoming Album

Travis Scott is featuring on Afrobeats singer Asake's latest album, releasing on August 9.

Travis Scott is continuing his career year with another feature. Asake, an Afrobeats artist based in Nigeria, is releasing his latest album on August 9. The album, titled Lungu Boy, features collaborations from several rappers, including Central Cee, Stormzy, and the aforementioned Scott. It marks the latest in what has been one of the most successful runs of Scott's professional career.

Travis Scott has been on his Circus Maximus Tour since October 2023, selling out venue after venue. The tour could potentially gross up to $140 million, making it one of the highest-grossing tours for any rapper in history. "FE!N," a track from Utopia featuring Playboi Carti has become the album's biggest hit, as well as his biggest song since "The Scotts," his 2020 one-off with Kid Cudi. WWE used it in promotional material for next year's WrestleMania 41, making it a potential theme song for the event. Scott's live DJ Chase B remixed the track in April as well.

Travis Scott's feature on the Asake album is the latest in his own run of guest appearances. He recently appeared on "Parking Lot," a track from DJ Mustard's latest album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed. He also appeared on "Oh Sh..." from Ice Spice's debut album, Y2K! You can read more about what we thought of that album here. In April, he had a spot on the remix to Nicki Minaj's "FTCU," also featuring Sexyy Red and Chris Brown. The Houston rapper has been visible, both on his own tour, and in continuing to show up on new music.