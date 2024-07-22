Travis Scott Announces Additional Dates For Circus Maximus Tour

Travis Scott's successful world tour is headed to South America and Australia next.

Travis Scott has had a highly successful year. Scott released Utopia last July, The US leg of his Circus Maximus Tour lasted 39 shows. That run included a performance at SoFi Stadium, the largest crowd Scott has ever performed in front of. The European leg of the tour ends on August 4, at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. Originally, the last date listed for Scott's tour was September 13 at the Rock in Rio festival in Rio De Janeiro. However, Scott confirmed that the tour will last longer than that.

In a new Instagram post, Travis Scott announced ten new dates. He's heading to South America and Australia in September and October. San Juan, Santiago, Mexico City, Brisbane, and Auckland are among the latest destinations on what has developed into an actual world tour for Scott since starting last October. These latest dates, which ends with a performance at Eden Park in Auckland on Halloween, bring the Circus Maximus Tour to 72 total shows over a 12 and a half month-long period.

The Circus Maximus Tour is the crown jewel of what has been a yearlong victory lap for Scott. Across its first 44 dates, the tour has reportedly grossed nearly $96 million, taking its place among the highest-grossing rap tours of all time with sixteen dates remaining. Utopia was nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards, though it lost to Killer Mike's Michael.