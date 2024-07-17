Travis Scott Vows To Never Return To Hamburg After "Best Show Ever"

Travis is the latest rapper to have issues in Europe.

On July 16, Travis Scott performed at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany. The European leg of his Circus Maximus tour started in late June and runs through the first week of August. Scott referred to the concert itself as the "best show ever," also calling the fans "amazing." However, he followed that up by saying that he'd "never" go back there, as the airport workers were "weird."

It’s not confirmed what happened to Scott at the airport, but according to an Instagram user, Scott’s concert was supposed to start at 8PM. However, he landed in Hamburg at 8:46. After the concert, Scott reportedly attempted to fly back to London, but the airport was closed. London is a two-hour flight from Prague, which is the next stop on Scott's tour. Scott's team then reportedly attempted to leverage his superstardom into getting a flight out of the city. After a conversation, Scott drove away, and the user claims that he yelled that he wasn't coming back to Hamburg. The person who made the original posts claims to have a video of the situation but, as of writing, has not posted it.

Travis Scott's struggles in Hamburg are the latest example of a rapper who've had difficult times in Europe. Earlier this week, Romanian authorities arrested Wiz Khalifa for cannabis possession. Dutch authorities arrested Nicki Minaj on her Pink Friday 2 tour for the same reason. In 2019, A$AP Rocky was found guilty of assault after an incident in Sweden. Scott's dispute was a minor one, compared to the issues some of his peers have had.