Travis Scott Earns Highest Grossing Rap Tour Of 2024 With "Circus Maximus"

Travis Scott is hoping to continue the success overseas.

News of Scott's success in North America comes as he prepares to embark on a sold-out leg of the tour in Europe over the summer. During the next few months, he'll be performing in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and several more countries overseas. The dates will kick off on June 28th in the Netherlands.

Travis Scott has achieved the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of 2024 with his ongoing Circus Maximus run of shows. In a press release sent to HNHH on Monday, his team confirmed that the sold-out 44-date North American run of concerts brought in $95.7M with an attendance of 686k. It also broke several merchandise sale records in various states. Additionally, it led to Scott becoming the first rapper in history to headline a sold-out SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles.

