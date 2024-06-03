Travis Scott Earns Highest Grossing Rap Tour Of 2024 With "Circus Maximus"

Travis Scott has achieved the highest-grossing hip-hop tour of 2024 with his ongoing Circus Maximus run of shows. In a press release sent to HNHH on Monday, his team confirmed that the sold-out 44-date North American run of concerts brought in $95.7M with an attendance of 686k. It also broke several merchandise sale records in various states. Additionally, it led to Scott becoming the first rapper in history to headline a sold-out SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles.
News of Scott's success in North America comes as he prepares to embark on a sold-out leg of the tour in Europe over the summer. During the next few months, he'll be performing in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and several more countries overseas. The dates will kick off on June 28th in the Netherlands.
Travis Scott Performs At Rolling Loud
Prior to his tour, Scott dropped his fourth studio album, Utopia, featuring collaborations with Drake, Playboi Carti, Beyonce Tthe Weeknd, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, SZA, Future, and James Blake, among many others. It debuted at number one on Billboard 200 chart, earning 496,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
Travis Scott's Upcoming Tour Schedule
- Friday, 28th June - Netherlands, Arnhem – GelreDome
- Sunday, 30th June - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelreDome
- Tuesday, 2nd July - Poland, Krakow - TAURON Arena
- Thursday, 5th July - Switzerland, Zurich – Hallenstadion
- Saturday, 6th July - France, Nice - Allianz Riviera
- Monday, 8th July - Belgium, Antwerp – Sportpaleis
- Thursday, 11th July - UK, London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Saturday, 13th July - UK, Manchester - Co-op Live
- Tuesday, 16th July - Germany, Hamburg - Barclays Arena
- Thursday, 18th July - Czech Republic, Prague - O2 Arena
- Saturday, 20th July - Germany, Cologne – RheinEnergieSTADION
- Tuesday, 23rd July - Italy, Milan - Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
- Friday, 26th July - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
- Saturday, 27th July - Germany, Frankfurt - Deutsche Bank Park
- Tuesday, 30th July - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
- Friday, 2nd August - Lisbon, Portugal - MEO Arena
Check out the full tour dates for the European leg of the Circus Maximus tour above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott on HotNewHipHop.
