Travis Scott Announces European Leg Of His Epic Circus Maximus Tour

"The Idol" Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Travis Scott attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Fans in Europe are in for a treat.

Travis Scott is known for some pretty epic tours. Although he has had legal issues due to the nature of his shows, his Circus Maximus Tour from last Fall was a success. He went all across North America and performed in front of hundreds of thousands of fans. Overall, it was a great tour and fans have been curious about what his next move would be. After all, he had been working on new music while on the road. Furthermore, he is an act who is massive all around the world, so a potential World Tour was believed to be in order.

Well, this morning, Travis Scott confirmed that he does, indeed, have a new leg of his tour planned. As of next month, Scott will be heading on the road to Europe. The first date will be on June 28th and the show is going to take place in Arnhem, Netherlands. This European tour is going to last a month with the final date on July 27th. Scott will be in Frankfurt, Germany for that final stop. Needless to say, it is going to be a fun journey, especially as he visits numerous countries in a short amount of time.

Travis Scott Goes Back On The Road

"Europe we on the way. Tickets on sale Friday May 10. Bringing circus Maximus over then pond," Scott wrote. "Let’s make this one the best. Can’t wait to see you alllll." Hopefully, the fans in Europe get everything they are hoping for out of this. We also hope to get some new music from Travis sometime soon.

Let us know if you will be attending the Circus Maximus Tour in Europe, in the comments section down below. Did you get to attend the tour when it was going around North America? If so, what city did you go to, and was the show up to your expectations? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

