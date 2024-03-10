Travis Scott To Appear On "SNL" March 30

Travis Scott will serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live's episode on March 30. The news was announced a few hours after the March 9 episode, which saw Ariana Grande perform songs from her new album. Scott, who will likely perform tracks from UTOPIA, will appear on an episode hosted by actor and comedian Ramy Youssef. Scott previously served as a musical guest for an episode hosted by Awkwafina in 2018.

However, a resurfaced promo for that 2018 appearance had fans debating whether the rapper has a drug addiction. In the clip, Scott is in a completely different galaxy. He doesn't appear to be even vaguely aware of what is going on as Awkwafina and then cast member Cecily Strong do a bit about Crazy Rich Asians. Bear in mind, this was five years ago. However, this didn't stop fans from expressing modern concern about the rapper's drug habits. "Yaaaa i never done no sh-t like this on just weed. Hoping he doesn’t OD like other rappers cos clearly he don’t got anyone who cares enough to stop him from doing this on live television," one person wrote on social media.

UTOPIA Goes Double Platinum, Fans Question How Travis Scott Lost To Killer Mike At The Grammys

However, Scott's potential drug usage is not the only thing his fans have been debating. The news that UTOPIA had gone double platinum spawned some discontent amongst Scott's loyal fanbase. In the comments of social media posts announcing the news, fans lamented that somehow, UTOPIA still lost the "Best Rap Album" Grammy to Killer Mike's Michael. While very well-regarded, and obviously considered Grammy-worthy, Michael peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard chart.

Meanwhile, UTOPIA spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Album 200 and still sits at No. 17 on the most recent chart. Of course, Scott is somewhat used to being snubbed at the Grammys. In 2019, Scott saw both "Sicko Mode" and Astroworld lost out in the song and album categories respectively. This included losing to Drake's "God's Plan".

