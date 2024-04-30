Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, And Young Thug Delivered An All-Timer With "Maria I'm Drunk"

Travis Scott has delivered some phenomenal projects over the years. Overall, his latest Utopia was a solid effort, while Astroworld is the one that made Scott a superstar. However, his true magnum opus is 2015's Rodeo. This is a project that contains the signature Travis Scott sound. Furthermore, it was jam-packed with a ton of bangers as well as moody cuts that proved to be a staple of nights out in the middle of the decade. Although not everyone is convinced of this album's greatness, it has a case for being a top 10 album of the 2010s.

Today, Travis Scott is turning 33 years old, which makes it a perfect time to go back to his catalog and think about some of his best work. In fact, today, we are going back to the Rodeo era with a collaboration between Scott, Justin Bieber, and Young Thug. Of course, we are talking about the incredible song "Maria I'm Drunk." This is a song that Scott fans remember fondly, and it is one of those cuts that has stood the test of time.

Travis Scott x Bieber x Thugger

The song begins with some moody vocals from Scott, over drugged-out and warped production that fits the aesthetic of the album perfectly. Meanwhile, Bieber and Thug deliver amazing vocal performances that stand out as some of the best on the record. This was quintessential Travis Scott during this era of his career. Fans will likely forever look back fondly on this era, and we hope that Scott some day revisits these sounds.

Let us know what you think of this track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of the best songs that Travis Scott has ever come out with? What is your favorite album from him? Do you think Astroworld and Utopia are better? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Twelve more hours left for us in a day

(Call your friends and let's get drunk)

I've been drinkin' all day, I've been floatin' all day (Ayy, ooh)

(Call your friends and let's get drunk, ayy)

Bring your ass over here now

You know where, how I stay

