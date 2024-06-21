Mustard And Travis Scott Make Magic On New Single "Parking Lot"

Mustard is riding high at the moment. The superstar producer just scored his first number one with the Kendrick Lamar single "Not Like Us." He's currently prepping the release of his new album, FAITH OF A MUSTARD SEED, and he's dropped off a brand new single with Travis Scott. It might be tough to envision what Mustard's hard-hitting grooves sound like with Scott's psych-trap sound. Fortunately, these two have figured out how to capitalize on their differences. "Parking Lot" is a hit.

We have to start with the beat. Mustard chops up a vocal sample and loops it throughout the entire song. It's an uncharacteristic move, but the producer proves adept at giving chipmunk soul an L.A. makeover. Travis Scott handles the vocals, and his trademark woozy delivery fits perfectly over the repetitive beat. Scott doesn't say much, but then again, he rarely does. The Houston rapper has always prioritized sonics and aesthetics, and it continues to serve him well. "I'm hard as a motherf**ker, Scott La Rock," he raps. "I gave her good d*ck, the type her heart'll stop. Them a*s shots on her make an artist drop." "Parking Lot" adopts some of Scott's production flourishes on the back end, which serves as a nice change-up. If the rest of the album sounds like this, fans are in for a treat.

Mustard And Travis Scott Blend Their Respective Styles

