DJ Mustard Reveals How Long It Took Him To Make Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Beat

DJ Mustard may very well be having one of the best years of any producer in the game. Sure, Metro Boomin has two albums out with Future. However, Mustard gave us the beat to "Not Like Us" which is arguably the song of the summer. Overall, it is a song that has served as a major rallying cry for fans, and it also helped Kendrick Lamar win his beef against Drake. Moreover, Mustard will be dropping Faith Of A Mustard Seed on June 28th and the album will feature some huge names.

Recently, Mustard sat down with Billboard where he discussed the new album and his hit song "Not Like Us." It was here where he revealed five things about the beat that no one knows yet. Firstly, he maintained that he did not sample "Ether." Secondly, he noted how he only heard the song along with everyone else, and had no idea what Kendrick would do with the beat. From there, he noted that his mindset was to embody how Dr. Dre would move if Lil Jon was in the studio looking to collab on production.

Subsequently, Mustard explained how it only took him a total of 30 minutes to make the beat for the record. Lastly, he was pretty stunned by just how well Kendrick performed on top of it. When you think about the bars and the cadences, it could very well have been the greatest verses ever laid on a Mustard beat. So there you have it. Sometimes, genius doesn't need to take years to create.