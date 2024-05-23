Tyga & DJ Mustard Delivered An Iconic Club Banger With "Rack City"

Tyga and DJ Mustard have made some great songs together over the years. However, when it comes to Mustard, his genius is at the forefront of our minds again. Once upon a time, Mustard was the biggest producer in the world. Eventually, he dabbled in EDM and found himself delving into other projects. In 2024, Mustard now has one of the biggest songs in the world, thanks to Kendrick Lamar and his pure hatred for Drake. Of course, we are talking about "Not Like Us."

With the success of "Not Like Us," fans are going back into Mustard's catalog to listen to some of his best beats. Well, one of them was given to Tyga all the way back in 2010. The song in question is "Rack City," which immediately went platinum in the club. Overall, this is one of Tyga's biggest songs, and for good reason. The production is West Coast to its core, while Tyga gives us some catchy vocal lines and a hook that is so simple, it's impossible not to memorize.

Tyga x DJ Mustard x Mike Free

It's hard to believe that a song like "Rack City" is already 15 years old. It feel like this was released just yesterday. However, the passage of time stops for no one. That said, this remains a classic song that certainly helped DJ Mustard become the sensation he is today. We're just glad to have him back in the fold, as his sound is undeniable.

Let us know what you think of "Rack City," in the comments section down below. Is this one of your favorite beats from DJ Mustard? What are some of your favorite tracks from both Tyga and Mustard? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rack city, bitch, rack, rack city, bitch

Ten, ten, ten, twenties on your titties, bitch

100 deep V.I.P., no guest list

T-T-Raw, you don't know who you fuckin' with

