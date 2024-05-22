Mustard Approves Of Battlecat Remix To Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us”

Mustard is a fan of a new remix of his Kendrick Lamar song, "Not Like Us," that Battlecat shared on Instagram, on Tuesday. When the beat-maker shared a clip of Soulection co-founder Joe Kay performing the remix during a recent DJ set, he captioned the post: “BANG THE ‼️ CLASSICS WIT A NEW CLASSIC & THIS HAPPENS.” Amorphous handled production on the effort. In the comments section, Mustard, who produced the original song for Lamar, left several fire emojis.

Mustard teamed up with Lamar for the song amid his ongoing feud with Drake. In the lyrics, Lamar targets the Toronto rapper with bars about his crew allegedly being made up of pedophiles. He raps: "To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him / They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles."

Mustard Attends Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: DJ Mustard attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Joe Kay popped up in the comments section as well to show love to Battlecat for sharing the clip. "Much love to the [goat emoji]’s," he wrote. "Thanks for reposting this moment from our @soulection show. ‘We Can Freak It’ is one of my all time fave productions too. Shout out @theofficialamorphous on the flip." Other comments came from fans who were loving the track. "One of the dopest basslines ever!! Love me some Korupt and Battle Cat," one user wrote. Another added: "Battlecat the heart beat of So.Cali …"

Battlecat Shares "Not Like Us" Remix

Check out Battlecat's post featuring the comment from Mustard above. "Not Like Us" has been dominating the charts since it debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, last. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mustard on HotNewHipHop.

