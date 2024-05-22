Mustard Approves Of Battlecat Remix To Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us”

BYCole Blake122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip Hop Awards Show
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 09: DJ Mustard performs onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards Show 2015 at the Atlanta Civic Center on October 9, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/BET/Getty Images for BET Networks)

Mustard is a fan of this version of the diss track.

Mustard is a fan of a new remix of his Kendrick Lamar song, "Not Like Us," that Battlecat shared on Instagram, on Tuesday. When the beat-maker shared a clip of Soulection co-founder Joe Kay performing the remix during a recent DJ set, he captioned the post: “BANG THE ‼️ CLASSICS WIT A NEW CLASSIC & THIS HAPPENS.” Amorphous handled production on the effort. In the comments section, Mustard, who produced the original song for Lamar, left several fire emojis.

Mustard teamed up with Lamar for the song amid his ongoing feud with Drake. In the lyrics, Lamar targets the Toronto rapper with bars about his crew allegedly being made up of pedophiles. He raps: "To any b*tch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him / They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Destroys Drake In The Streaming War As "Not Like Us" Nearly Doubles "Family Matters" Debut

Mustard Attends Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: DJ Mustard attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Joe Kay popped up in the comments section as well to show love to Battlecat for sharing the clip. "Much love to the [goat emoji]’s," he wrote. "Thanks for reposting this moment from our @soulection show. ‘We Can Freak It’ is one of my all time fave productions too. Shout out @theofficialamorphous on the flip." Other comments came from fans who were loving the track. "One of the dopest basslines ever!! Love me some Korupt and Battle Cat," one user wrote. Another added: "Battlecat the heart beat of So.Cali …"

Battlecat Shares "Not Like Us" Remix

Check out Battlecat's post featuring the comment from Mustard above. "Not Like Us" has been dominating the charts since it debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, last. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mustard on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Surpasses 1 Million Units Sold In Record Time

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us CoverMusicKendrick Lamar Unloads On Drake In "Not Like Us" Diss Track With Pedophile Accusations: Listen13.6K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicKendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Surpasses 100 Million Streams In Just 9 Days, Sets Spotify Record3.8K
Celebrities At Paris Saint-Germain v ESTAC TroyesMusicDJ Akademiks, Rick Ross, & More React To Kendrick Lamar's Latest Drake Diss36.8K
Reel To Reel: Blue Note Records: Beyond The NotesMusicTerrace Martin Warns Drake's L.A. OVO-Affiliates: "Summer Just Got Hotter"4.3K