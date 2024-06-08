Mustard Will Join Kendrick Lamar For "Pop Out" Show With Friends

Get ready for an absolutely electric performance of "Not Like Us," because it looks like there's a legend behind the boards.

"Not Like Us" is going to ring off with particular hype at Kendrick Lamar's upcoming "Pop Out" show in Los Angeles on Juneteenth. Moreover, a big part of this is that Mustard recently announced that he will be in attendance at the concert at The Forum, which is an expected but still exciting first announced guest. We don't know whether other folks that will make it to the "Ken & Friends" event will announce their participation beforehand or if it will mostly be a surprise. Either way, fans can't wait to catch this live and feel the built-up energy from this Drake beef that this performance will take to a boiling point.

Furthermore, if you're not in Los Angeles, no worries: there will be a livestream of Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" event via Amazon Prime and Twitch. As such, you can still see Mustard spin "Not Like Us," and we'd guess that this is going to be a really fun moment for the song's producer. After all, this is his most high-profile collaboration in a while, and the chance to celebrate the song's achievements on a special holiday in his home city is a very heartening development. We can't help but wonder what other friends will make an appearance...

Mustard Will "Pop Out" For Kendrick Lamar Show

Meanwhile, Mustard has some big moves of his own to look forward to very soon, including his recently announced upcoming new album Faith Of A Mustard Seed. With just a single track, it's already been a massive year for him so far, so to see this full-length return in such a grandiose way is a very exciting move for 2024. Overall, there are a whole lot of reasons to be excited for this "Pop Out" show from Kendrick Lamar. But folks like ScHoolboy Q think that this represents something bigger for the West Coast this year, as it's been one heck of a run for the region in the past few months.