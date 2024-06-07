📣 Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show To Be Livestreamed On Twitch & Amazon Prime

Kendrick's eagerly anticipated event is scheduled for Juneteenth.

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar made an exciting announcement on his Instagram Story, revealing that he'll be putting on his first post-Drake beef show later this month. The event, dubbed "The Pop Out," has generated a ton of interest from fans itching to see him perform his now-infamous diss tracks. While it's unclear whether or not he plans to do so, it looks like his supporters can't wait to catch him live. Tickets went on sale today. Judging by the shocking number of people waiting in the queue to buy some, it'll be packed.

The event is scheduled to take place on June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, at the Forum in LA. Unfortunately, the venue only holds around 17.5K people, meaning that many fans won't be able to attend. Fortunately for those who couldn't secure tickets, however, it was recently announced that the performance will be livestreamed on Twitch and Prime.

Kendrick Lamar To Host First Post-Drake Beef Show

Of course, nothing can compare to seeing the show in person. This is the next best thing for fans who can't nonetheless. Aside from his scathing Drizzy disses, supporters hope to see Kendrick perform some new material during the eagerly anticipated performance. It's been rumored for a few months that he has a new album on the way, which some theorize could arrive this year, though this is unconfirmed. They're also speculating about who's going to be joining him onstage, and sharing their demands on social media. Many fans are looking forward to potential appearances from DJ Mustard, Baby Keem, and other TDE artists.