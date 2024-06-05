Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Lyrics Snuck Into Meteorologist's Viral Weather Reports

The video has fans amazed at just how far the song's reach is.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is primed to be one of the biggest hits of the summer. The Mustard-produced song debuted at number one during the thick of his beef with Drake. It's still high on the Hot 100 spending a second week at number two behind only Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's new collaboration "I Had Some Help." The song also produced a number of hilarious lyrics that immediately seeped into popular culture predominately through memes. Now a new video making the rounds online shows another strange place the song's influence has popped up.

A meteorologist from Houston named Adam Krueger has been sneaking lyrics from the hit diss track into some recent weather reports. An eagle-eyed fan caught on and made a compilation of various references he made during weather reports. That included lines about passing like John Stockton and how many stocks he really has in stock that are borrowed directly from the song. In the comments, fans continue to be amazed just how far reaching and successful the diss track has been. Check out the hilarious video of a meteorologist quoting Kendrick below.

Meteorologist Sneaks Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Into Weather Report

"Not Like Us" hasn't just been cleaning up on the charts, but also on streaming services. The song broke numerous Spotify records including a pair that were previously owned by Drake. First it broke the record for most streams in 24 hours by a solo rap song. Then it broke the record for most streams in 24 hours by any rap song period. The two records were previously held by Drake's "Champagne Poetry" and his Lil Baby collab "Girls Want Girls" respectively. The song already has more than 275 million streams on Spotify alone.