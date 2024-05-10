Kendrick Lamar Falls Just Short Of Breaking Drake's Spotify Streaming Record

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar pulled off the incredibly impressive feat of breaking one of Drake's streaming records with a literal Drake diss track. His song "Not Like Us" broke the record previously held by Drake's Certified Lover Boy opener "Champagne Poetry.' The record itself was for the most streams by of any solo rap song on Spotify in a single day. But Drake also holds plenty of other Spotify records. One of which is the most streams in a single day for any rap song.

The track that holds the crown is his collaboration with Lil Bay "Girls Like Girls." That track also lands on Drake's 2021 album Certified Lover Boy and racked up 12.385 million streams in a single day. The song went viral the moment it dropped largely due to one particular lyrics where Drake calls himself a lesbian. "Not Like Us" the same song that broke "Champagne Poetry's" record nearly also broke the overall record. When all was said and done it came up just 5000 streams short of stealing the crown of most streamed rap song in a single day in Spotify history. Check out the full report from Chart Data below.

Kendrick Lamar Comes Within 5k Streams Of Drake's Record

Big numbers have been the story of the entire Kendrick and Drake beef. Both of the songs that kicked it off "First Person Shooter" and "Like That" debuted at number one on the Hot 100. The former even spent a full three weeks at the top spot. It now ranks among Kendrick's top 10 biggest hits of his career on the Hot 100. It could end up being surpassed by one or both of "euphoria" and "Not Like Us." The former is expected to challenge for number one next week. The later will challenge for the top spot the week after.

