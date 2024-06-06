Drake & Kendrick Lamar Can’t Stop Their Crews From Turning To Violence, Boosie Badazz Claims

Boosie is doubling down on his comments about rap beef.

It's no secret that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral lyrical battle went a bit further than most fans expected. Regardless, neither of them resorted to violence amid the feud, though some were concerned that they might. Boosie Badazz, for example, was vocal about his disapproval of the beef. In various Tweets and videos, he explained that things had the potential to turn ugly in a hurry, despite preconceived notions fans may have about Drake and Kendrick.

He echoed this same sentiment during a recent interview with VladTV, clarifying his statements in response to skepticism from followers. Boosie claimed that while the artists themselves aren't likely to get violent, that doesn't mean the same for their respective crews.

Boosie Badazz Weighs In On Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar

"In my comments, they're saying 'Boosie calm down, it's Drake and Kendrick.' That's what most people are telling me," he began. "Is that same Drake and Kendrick the same 20 people around you in your entourage? That's not the same person." Boosie continued, speculating that the two rappers may not have as much say in their crews as one might expect. He said something similar following the release of Future and Metro Boomin's album We Still Don't Trust You, arguing that if people are willing to support rap beef, they should be willing to go support those who end up in court over it.

Boosie also described how tragic it would be if Drake or Kendrick were to get hurt over their feud in a video with Ari Fletcher last month, noting how drastically the tone would shift. "Cuz what if somebody shoot Drake up? The whole world gon be sad... Somebody shoot Kendrick Lamar a** up? Chop his a** up? The whole house gon be quiet," he said. What do you think of Boosie Badazz claiming that Drake and Kendrick Lamar can't control their respective crews amid their beef? Does he have a point? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

