Drake Back On The Basketball Court As Kendrick Lamar Beef Concludes

He appears to be fully moving on from the viral beef.

Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar seems firmly in the rearview mirror. That became clearer than even when he deleted the Instagram post that included "The Heart Part 6." It served as the final diss track in the beef where Drizzy claimed he planted one of the stories Kendrick included in his diss track and responded to allegations of liking underage girls. With the song disappearing from his Instagram it feels like he's confirming that the beef is over and moving on to new things.

That's when he took to his Instagram story with a new post. Drake shared a picture of himself on the basketball court with some friends with the caption "Members." He's no stranger to the basketball court, regularly sharing photos and videos of his practices. He's been busy recently with the Kendrick Lamar beef and a recent team-up with Sexyy Red. Now many fans are wondering if he may take the extended break from music that he originally promised after dropping For All The Dogs last year. Check out the new picture he shared from the court below.

Drake Returns To The Basketball Court

Earlier this week it was revealed that Drake is nominated for a Kids Choice Award this year. The award show has often found itself in an awkward position with artists who dabble in adult content being nominated for a kids award. Though that is once again the case with Drake, even more fans pointed out the allegations of being attracted to underage girls contrasted particularly badly with the nomination. He also recently made waves online for his new team-up with Snowd4y. The pair made a bizarre interpretation of "Hey There Delilah" that caused confusion for many online.