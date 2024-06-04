Drake Is Up For A Kids’ Choice Award, Joins Ice Spice, The Weeknd, & More Nominees

Drake, Ice Spice, The Weeknd, and several more artists will be competing for trophies at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The network announced the full list of nominees on Tuesday, ahead of the ceremony on July 13. Drake will be competing for the Favorite Male Artist award.
Other artists in the category will include Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Usher. As for Ice Spice, she’s up for the Favorite Breakout Artist award while her song with Taylor Swift, “Karma (Remix),” is up for Favorite Musical Collaboration, as is her Nicki Minaj-assisted track, “Barbie World.”
Drake Performs At Coachella
Drake has been nominated at the show on numerous occasions over the years, although he’s never won. He previously came close to Favorite Song of the Year in 2016 for his Views single, "Hotline Bling." He’s also received Favorite Male Artist nominations over multiple years. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and the Kids’ Choice Awards on HotNewHipHop. Check out the full list of nominations below.
Kids’ Choice Awards Nominations Are Here
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
- Danger Force
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians
- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
- Raven’s Home
- The Muppets Mayhem
- The Really Loud House
- Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
- Abbott Elementary
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Goosebumps
- iCarly
- Loki
- Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
- America’s Funniest Home Videos
- America’s Got Talent
- American Ninja Warrior
- Is It Cake?
- Kids Baking Championship
- LEGO Masters
FAVORITE CARTOON
- Big City Greens
- Monster High
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Simpsons
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
- Hunter Deno (Amelia Jones, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)
- Lilly Singh (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)
- Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Tessa Rao (Izzy Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
- Chance Perez (Javi Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)
- Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
- Jahzir Bruno (Clyde McBride, The Really Loud House)
- Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
- Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
- Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)
- Laci Mosley (Harper, iCarly)
- Miranda Cosgrove (Carly, iCarly)
- Peyton List (Maddie Nears, School Spirits)
- Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)
- Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
- Gordon Cormier (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)
- Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
- Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
- Justin Long (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)
- Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki)
- Zack Morris (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)
FAVORITE MOVIE
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
- Barbie
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- The Little Mermaid
- The Marvels
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- Wonka
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
- Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)
- Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)
- Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
- John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)
- Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)
- Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)
- Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)
- Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
- America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)
- Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)
- Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)
- Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)
- Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)
- Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
- Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Part Two)
- Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
- Elemental
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- The Garfield Movie
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Trolls Band Together
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
- Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)
- Brady Noon (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
- Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
- Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
- Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)
- Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
- Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls Band Together)
- Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
- Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
- Ariana DeBose (Asha, Wish)
- Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)
- Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
- Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
- Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
- McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
FAVORITE VILLAIN
- Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)
- Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)
- Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
- Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)*
- Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
- Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Selena Gomez
- Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Timberlake
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
- Travis Scott
- Usher
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
- Black Eyed Peas
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- *NSYNC
FAVORITE SONG
- “Dance the Night”- Dua Lipa
- “Fast Car”- Luke Combs
- “Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
- “Paint The Town Red”- Doja Cat
- “Selfish”- Justin Timberlake
- “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM”- Beyoncé
- “What Was I Made For?”- Billie Eilish
- “yes, and?”- Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
- “All My Life”- Lil Durk* and J. Cole
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”- David Guetta, Anne Marie* and Coi Leray
- “Barbie World”- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice* with Aqua
- “Doctor (Work it Out)”- Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus
- “Fortnight”- Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
- “Karma (Remix)”- Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
- “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED”- DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert
- “Wild Ones”- Jessie Murph* and Jelly Roll
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
- Coco Jones
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Reneé Rapp
- Tate McRae
- Teddy Swims
- Tyla
- Victoria Monét
FAVORITE ALBUM
- “Barbie: The Album”
- “Cowboy Carter”- Beyoncé
- “Endless Summer Vacation”- Miley Cyrus
- “GUTS”- Olivia Rodrigo
- “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY”- Taylor Swift
- “Whitsitt Chapel”- Jelly Roll
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
- Africa: Tyla
- Asia: BLACKPINK
- Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan
- Europe: Zara Larsson
- Latin America: Karol G
- North America: Taylor Swift
- UK: Dua Lipa
FAVORITE TICKET OF THE YEAR
- Bad Bunny: Most Wanted
- Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour
- BlackPink: BornPink Tour
- Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour
- Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Send Tour
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
FAVORITE VIRAL SONG
- “Beautiful Things”- Benson Boone
- “Daylight”- David Kushner
- “Espresso”- Sabrina Carpenter
- “Greedy”- Tate McRae
- “Lil Boo Thang”- Paul Russell
- “Water" - Tyla
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
- Dhar Mann
- Mark Rober
- Markiplier
- MrBeast
- Ryan’s World
- Spencer X
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Emma Chamberlain
- Hannah Stocking
- Kids Diana Show
- Lexi Rivera
FAVORITE GAMER
- Aphmau
- Kai Cenat
- Ninja
- Preston
- TheBoyDilly
- Unspeakable
FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR
- Addison Rae
- Bella Poarch
- David Kushner
- Djo
- Madison Beer
- Paul Russell
FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY
- FGTeeV
- Jordan Matter/Salish Matter
- Ninja Kidz
- Royalty Family
- The Beverly Halls
- The Herberts
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
- Alex Morgan
- Caitlin Clark
- Coco Gauff
- Sha’Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
- Venus Williams
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry
- Travis Kelce
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
- Just Dance 2024
- Madden NFL 24
- Minecraft
- Roblox
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
