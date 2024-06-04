Drake Is Up For A Kids’ Choice Award, Joins Ice Spice, The Weeknd, & More Nominees

The full list of Kids’ Choice Award nominees is here.

Drake has been nominated at the show on numerous occasions over the years, although he’s never won. He previously came close to Favorite Song of the Year in 2016 for his Views single, "Hotline Bling." He’s also received Favorite Male Artist nominations over multiple years. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and the Kids’ Choice Awards on HotNewHipHop. Check out the full list of nominations below.

Other artists in the category will include Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Travis Scott , and Usher. As for Ice Spice, she’s up for the Favorite Breakout Artist award while her song with Taylor Swift, “Karma (Remix),” is up for Favorite Musical Collaboration, as is her Nicki Minaj-assisted track, “Barbie World.”

Drake, Ice Spice , The Weeknd, and several more artists will be competing for trophies at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards . The network announced the full list of nominees on Tuesday, ahead of the ceremony on July 13. Drake will be competing for the Favorite Male Artist award.

About The Author

Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film & television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.