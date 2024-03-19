Dan Schneider Denies Any Wrongdoing Amid "Quiet On Set" Allegations

Dan Schneider has denied allegations about sexualizing young child stars on his Nickelodeon shows in a statement provided to Variety. The response comes as ID’s new docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, dives into the controversial stories about his behavior behind the scenes. Schneider worked on The Amanda Show, All That, iCarly, Victorious, as well as Sam & Cat, and more shows.

“Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults, and approved by the network. If there was an actual problem with the scenes that some people, now years later are ‘sexualizing,’ they would be taken down, but they are not, they are aired constantly all over the world today still, enjoyed by both kids and parents,” a representative for Schneider said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: Writer/producer Dan Schneider (L) and actor Drake Bell onstage during Nickelodeon's 27th Annual Kids' Choice. Awards held at USC Galen Center on March 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/KCA2014/Getty Images)

“Remember, all stories, dialogue, costumes, and makeup were fully approved by network executives on two coasts. A standards and practices group read and ultimately approved every script, and programming executives reviewed and approved all episodes. In addition, every day on every set, there were always parents and caregivers and their friends watching filming and rehearsals. Had there been any scenes or outfits that were inappropriate in any way, they would have been flagged and blocked by this multilayered scrutiny,” the statement further said. “Unfortunately, some adults project their adult minds onto kids’ shows, drawing false conclusions about them.” In recent years, Alexa Nikolas, Jennette McCurdy, as well as Drake Bell, and more former child stars for Nickelodeon have opened up about various cases of wrongdoing at the network.

"Quiet On Set" Investigates Dan Schneider

Check out a trailer for Quiet On Set's investigation into Schneider's allegations above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Dan Schneider on HotNewHipHop.

