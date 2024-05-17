Boosie Badazz Thinks Someone Could Have Gotten Hurt Amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

It's no secret that Drake and Kendrick Lamar's lyrical feud got pretty ugly, and according to Boosie Badazz, the situation could have escalated even further than it did. During a recent appearance on Ari Fletcher's cooking show Dinner With The Don, the Louisiana-born performer revealed that he doesn't like rap beef. He explained that while nobody was physically injured this time around, that's not always the case, and it'd be a tragedy if someone had been.

"I don't like rap beef," he began. "Cuz what if somebody shoot Drake up? The whole world gon be sad... Somebody shoot Kendrick Lamar a** up? Chop his a** up? The whole house gon be quiet." Boosie's remarks have sparked a debate in TheHipHopWolf's comments section, with fans arguing about whether or not he has a point.

Boosie Badazz Doesn't Like Rap Beef

This isn't the first time Boosie's aired his unfiltered opinion on rap beef, however. Back in April, the "Wipe Me Down" artist took to Twitter/X, urging fans to stop supporting it altogether. This was right after the release of Future and Metro Boomin's album We Still Don't Trust You, as listeners began to speculate about any potential Drake shade. Boosie similarly warned that things could get real in a hurry, even before Kendrick and Drake dropped their most explosive diss tracks.

"EVERYBODY GASSING UP RAP BEEF SMH ALL EXCITED SAYING THIS HIP HOP," he wrote. "WELL EVERYONE N THE CREW NOT GO SEE IT THAT WAY . N WHEN IT POP OFF 'IT REALLY GOES DOWN.' SO WHEN SOMEONE FROM ONE OF THESE CREWS DIE, DONT SAY THEY ST*PID SMH GO SUPPORT THEM N COURT LIKE YALL SUPPORTED THE RAP BEEF." What do you think of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef? What about Boosie Badazz's take on it? Do you agree with him or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

