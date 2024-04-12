Boosie Badazz Issues Warning About Rap Beef: "The Truth Hurts"

Social media has been flooded with talk about rap beef lately, and according to Boosie Badazz, it needs to stop. Future and Metro Boomin dropped their anxiously awaited new LP We Still Don't Trust You today, complete with features from The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and even J. Cole. Of course, it's speculated that Drake was dissed on the album various times, and fans continue to hope for a response.

Boosie must have caught wind of the shade, or another rap feud, as he recently hopped on Twitter/X to weigh in. In his post, he called out fans for celebrating beef. He argues that someone could get seriously hurt, and if they do, fans will be nowhere in sight. "EVERYBODY GASSING UP RAP BEEF SMH ALL EXCITED SAYING THIS HIP HOP," he began. "WELL EVERYONE N THE CREW NOT GO SEE IT THAT WAY . N WHEN IT POP OFF 'IT REALLY GOES DOWN.' SO WHEN SOMEONE FROM ONE OF THESE CREWS DIE, DONT SAY THEY ST*PID SMH GO SUPPORT THEM N COURT LIKE YALL SUPPORTED THE RAP BEEF."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Angers Woman At Hawks Game Due To His Massive Chain

Boosie Badazz Thinks Someone Could Get Hurt

"HOW WOULD U FEEL IF YOUR FAMILY MEMBER DIED CAUSE OF HIP HOP RAP BEEF," he continued. "IM FROM LOUISIANA EVERY RAP BEEF IVE SEEN PEOPLE DIE. YALL SO HAPPY ABOUT WHO GO WIN R LOSE BUT A MAMA GO LOSE HER SON n ain’t none of yall going to the funeral smh." Boosie's post garnered several responses, and many argued that those involved in this particular feud aren't likely to take things beyond the studio. According to him, however, it's important not to judge a book by its cover.

"THE TRUTH HURTS," he also adds. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's recent message about rap beef? Do you agree with him or is he overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Defends R. Kelly While Putting Aoki Lee Simmons' Former Fling On Blast

[Via]