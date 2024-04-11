Boosie Badazz Angers Woman At Hawks Game Due To His Massive Chain

This woman doesn't play about Jesus, even a diamond-encrusted depiction of him.

Boosie Badazz is the Atlanta Hawks' number one celebrity fan, as he's always courtside for the NBA team's games. During his most recent visit, he rocked a diamond-encrusted rose gold Jesus piece with some Cuban chains to match, which caught the attention of a particularly angered female fan. Moreover, the Baton Rouge rapper hit Instagram up on Wednesday (April 10) to speak on an interaction with a woman who wasn't a fan of his jewelry. As expected, he took a pretty comical stance on the matter and injected his signature brand of unabashed and unfiltered personality in his recounting of events.

"Lady at the game asked me why did I do that to Jesus," Boosie told the camera from his courtside seat. "She said, 'Jesus is not going to like that.' I told her I'm showing everybody to give them the glory. She said, 'I don't think Jesus is going to like that.' I differ! I'm going to wear my Bible piece next time, see what you're going to say." Given his recent defense of R. Kelly, this definitely ended up being one of the more innocuous and light headlines to pop up surrounding him.

Boosie Badazz Brushes Off Jesus Piece Criticism At Hawks Game: Watch

Speaking of Boosie's relationship with basketball, he recently apologized for racially charged comments against LSU player Hailey Van Lith. "Our white girl was scared to death of [Caitlin] Clark," he had expressed about her. "Why was she guarding her in the first place? We gotta do some serious recruiting next year." "Hey, I want to apologize to Hailey Van Lith," the 41-year-old expressed with regret after backlash to this statement. "That’s my bad. I got in my feelings, I really wanted y’all to win, man. I apologize to you and to LSUI mean, that’s all I can say, I got in my feelings. Really wanted y’all to beat Iowa."

Meanwhile, despite this Jesus piece incident, he's by no means shy about clowning someone else for the optics of their choices, such as when he caught his son thirsting over Latto. We can surely expect at least one more notable antic or development before the NBA season wraps up for the Hawks. In fact, we can only dream of what could go down next season. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie Badazz, log back into HNHH.

