Kendrick Lamar Fans Line Up For “The Pop Out” Hours Before Showtime

BYCaroline Fisher264 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park: Day 2
performs live on stage during day two at the Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 2, 2016 in London, England.
Kendrick Lamar's supporters aren't messing around.

Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform at the Forum in LA tonight, and unsurprisingly, fans can hardly wait. It'll be the hitmaker's first show since his infamous feud with Drake, and he's expected to bring out several high-profile special guests. Roddy Ricch, Mustard, and DJ Hed are already confirmed to be making appearances, though supporters will just have to wait to see who else might "Pop Out."

Clearly, they're eager, as evidenced by new photos of the venue shared on Twitter/X this morning. In the photos, a few loyal fans are seen already lined up for the event. Obviously, they have quite a long wait ahead of them. Needless to say, however, they'll likely secure the best seats in the house.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar To Host "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Tonight: How To Watch For Free

Kendrick Lamar's Fans Are Committed

While this certainly shows an impressive amount of commitment on fans' part, it doesn't necessarily come as a shock. Tickets for the event went on sale to the general public earlier this month and sold out in a matter of seconds. Supporters grabbed screenshots from the queue while waiting to purchase tickets, revealing that there were more than 100K others in front of them. The performance should be quite the spectacle and could go down as one of the biggest events in hip-hop this year.

Fortunately for those unable to make the LA show tonight, it'll also be available to stream on both Prime Video and Twitch. DJ Hed and his crew will kick things off with a set starting at 7 p.m. EST, followed by Mustard at 7:45 p.m. Kendrick himself is expected to go on at 8:45 p.m., along with his mystery special guests. What do you think of fans lining up outside the Forum in LA for Kendrick Lamar's show tonight? Are you surprised or not? Who do you think will join him onstage? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Reveals He's Performing At Kendrick Lamar's Show Today

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar To Host "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Tonight: How To Watch For Free483
Spotify Beach At Cannes Lions 2022 With Performances By DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak And Kendrick LamarMusic😱 Kendrick Lamar Draws Shocking Number Of Fans Hoping To Get Tickets To “Ken & Friends”3.4K
Rolling Loud Miami 2022Music📣 Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" Show To Be Livestreamed On Twitch & Amazon Prime2.7K
2016 MTV Movie Awards - ShowMusicKendrick Lamar Announces First Show Post-Drake Beef: What We Know About "Ken & Friends" Concert2.3K