Kendrick Lamar Fans Line Up For “The Pop Out” Hours Before Showtime

Kendrick Lamar's supporters aren't messing around.

Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to perform at the Forum in LA tonight, and unsurprisingly, fans can hardly wait. It'll be the hitmaker's first show since his infamous feud with Drake, and he's expected to bring out several high-profile special guests. Roddy Ricch, Mustard, and DJ Hed are already confirmed to be making appearances, though supporters will just have to wait to see who else might "Pop Out."

Clearly, they're eager, as evidenced by new photos of the venue shared on Twitter/X this morning. In the photos, a few loyal fans are seen already lined up for the event. Obviously, they have quite a long wait ahead of them. Needless to say, however, they'll likely secure the best seats in the house.

Kendrick Lamar's Fans Are Committed

While this certainly shows an impressive amount of commitment on fans' part, it doesn't necessarily come as a shock. Tickets for the event went on sale to the general public earlier this month and sold out in a matter of seconds. Supporters grabbed screenshots from the queue while waiting to purchase tickets, revealing that there were more than 100K others in front of them. The performance should be quite the spectacle and could go down as one of the biggest events in hip-hop this year.