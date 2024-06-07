😱 Kendrick Lamar Draws Shocking Number Of Fans Hoping To Get Tickets To “Ken & Friends”

Fans can't wait to see Kendrick live.

Earlier this week, Kendrick Lamar took to his Instagram Story to make an exciting announcement. He revealed that he'll be putting on his first post-Drake beef show later this month, and won't be doing it alone. The event will take place on June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, at the Forum in LA.

It's been dubbed "Ken and Friends," though Kendrick has yet to confirm who will be joining him for the performance. Rumors are running rampant either way, and fans are hoping for appearances from some other TDE artists, Baby Keem, DJ Mustard, and more. Tickets went on sale today, and of course, are in extremely high demand.

100K Kendrick Lamar Fans In Queue To See Him Live

In a screenshot posted by No Jumper from earlier today, it can be seen that over 100K fans were waiting in a queue to buy tickets. It's unsurprising that the event generated a ton of interest, seeing as though Kendrick's Drake diss "Not Like Us" has been sitting atop the charts for weeks now. He's also managed to break various records with the now-infamous diss track. Nonetheless, those numbers are extremely impressive. Unfortunately, the Forum only has a capacity of 17.5K. Hopefully, at least some of his most dedicated supporters who got in the queue early will have the opportunity to attend.