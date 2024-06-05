Kendrick Lamar Breaks His Silence Following Drake Beef With An Announcement

Kendrick is back and he is bringing some friends with him.

Kendrick Lamar is fresh off of his beef with Drake and fans have been waiting for him to offer some sort of announcement. Overall, most fans have been hoping for some kind of album or perhaps even a new song. However, Kendrick has decided to announce something else entirely. On June 19th, he will be hosting a massive show at The Forum simply called "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends." There are going to be some unique guests although they have yet to be officially announced.

The show is being presented by pgLang and Free Lunch, with the Cash App card presale going live as of tomorrow, June 6th. Meanwhile, if you just want to cop tickets with everyone else, you will be able to do so as of June 7th. Overall, there are very few details regarding the show right now. However, as you can imagine, there is a lot of excitement around it. Kendrick is coming off of a huge win against Drake, and the fans want to hear from him.

Kendrick Lamar With His First Post-Beef Announcement

Image via Kendrick Lamar

A live show could prove to be a huge platform for him to address his supporters and perhaps give his take on what went down. Furthermore, this is also a place where he could potentially preview some new music or even make an album announcement of sorts. There is lots of anticipation surrounding what is going to happen next, and we are certainly excited. However, fans should not get their expectations too high. Kendrick is someone who likes to keep things under wraps. Consequently, you may only know his true intentions once you get into the stadium.