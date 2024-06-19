Kendrick Lamar "Pop Out" Merch Includes New Ho King Fried Rice Reference

2018 BET Experience STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by COCA-COLA - Night 2
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 22: Kendrick Lamar attends the 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)
Kendrick Lamar's merch is self-referential.

Kendrick Lamar and some of his best musical friends will be performing in California tonight at what is being called "The Pop Out." Overall, this is a concert that a lot of fans have been anticipating. Of course, this is because of its proximity to the Drake beef. Although many fans have already agreed that Kendrick won, they have been hoping for some sort of statement. Well, tonight poses the perfect opportunity for Kendrick to address his fans and proclaim his win.

The concert is set to begin in less than an hour, and there is all sorts of anticipation buzzing through the air in California. In fact, thousands of fans are currently at the KIA Forum where they are looking to take their seats. Some fans are checking out the merch tables and they have noticed some interesting pieces. The vast majority of the pieces are t-shirts that cost between $40 and $70. One of the t-shirts includes a reference to Kendrick's now infamous "New Ho King" bar on the song "Euphoria."

Kendrick Lamar Gets Creative

As some of you may know, New Ho King is a restaurant in Toronto. Following Kendrick's song, the restaurant even came through and delivered a new meal named after the Compton artist. Now, Kendrick appears to be taking a victory lap of sorts with this new merch piece. We're sure plenty of fans will be proudly wearing this while the concert goes on. If you want to watch, it starts at 4 PM PST/7 PM EST over on Prime Video.

Let us know what you think of the merch at the Kendrick Lamar show, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kendrick is going to put on the best concert of the year tonight? What kind of guests would you like to see pop out? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

