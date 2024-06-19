Drake Fans Get Roasted For Treating Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” Like The Apocalypse

Some social media users think Drizzy's fanbase is doing too much.

Tonight, Kendrick Lamar is scheduled to take the stage at the Kia Forum in LA for his first performance following his viral feud with Drake. The hitmaker will be joined by several special guests, though only a few of them have been confirmed at the time of writing. Roddy Ricch, DJ Mustard, and DJ Hed will definitely "Pop Out." Fans will have to find who else will appear as it happens live.

Of course, the show has the potential to be one of the biggest events in hip-hop of the year. It's already going viral on social media as fans get ready to tune in. As Kendrick fans share their predictions, Drake fans are preparing for the worst, and acting as if they're headed into battle.

Drake Fans Are Preparing For The Worst

"Todays the day yall," one post gaining traction on X begins. "We all gotta stick together it’s gonna be a sh*tshow. Regardless it’s team Drake for life." Clearly, Drizzy's followers are under the impression that the upcoming show will be perceived as yet another L for the Toronto hitmaker. It's obviously up for debate whether or not this is true. Either way, his fans are getting roasted for it online.

"Yall acting like this is Thanos coming to Wakanda," one critical commenter writes. "Calm down nothing is gonna change." Another simply says, "Pull yourself together." Countless other commenters are also chiming in with jokes about how the show isn't anything to be taken too seriously. After all, the damage seems to have already been done, and most think there's little that could happen now to change anything. What do you think of Drake's fans getting clowned on Twitter/X for their over-the-top reactions to Kendrick Lamar's upcoming "Pop Out" performance? Are they doing too much or not? Are you looking forward to the show? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.