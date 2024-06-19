Joe Budden Asserts That Kendrick Lamar Did Use Bots During Drake Beef & He Couldn't Care Less

Joe thinks that bots were a major piece in this battle.

It seems clear that Drake fans are hanging onto this Kendrick Lamar debate by a thread. Over the last day or so, there has been some speculation surrounding the use of bots, particularly on the latter's side. Of course, one of those Drizzy supporters who has been leading the charge has been DJ Akademiks. To try and make his case for how the Canadian artist technically won the battle, he brought on an alleged stream botter who was supposedly paid off by Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh. He had a screenshot of the Zelle transfer, equating to a $2500 payout. However, not a lot of people online are buying this, as it could very well be a hoax. But Joe Budden is one of those who actually believes that Kendrick Lamar did utilize bots.

A clip from today's podcast, which is 734 deep, was shared on X moments ago debating this very topic. In the 40-second breakdown, Joe Budden goes as far as to claim that he knew Lamar was boosting his numbers to outpace Drake. While this is still all up in the air right now, it could leave a bit of a stain on how dominant Kung Fu Kenny was during the beef. However, if this true, Joe could not care less even if he really tried.

Joe Budden Believes Kendrick Did & Isn't Shocked At All

In a completely flat and passionless delivery, the podcast host says, "Y'all didn't know that Kendrick used bots? You thought that this was just the first time miraculously that a Drake record ever had more dislikes than likes or you didn't know that was bots? Bots to me was a part of how you win the war versus Drake". Budden also went onto to claim that Drake was also a culprit of bot usage during this, which is another interesting development. As expected, there were several Drake fans who were not happy with his take. "Bitter Budden strikes again. How u gunna sit there and act like botting streams is normal and accepted😂😂😂😂😂. Drake never had a chance with these fools".