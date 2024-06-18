Kendrick Lamar Stream Botting Accuser Allegedly Debunked After Sharing "Proof" Of Payment

The internet isn't convinced.

Kendrick Lamar is about a month and a half removed from his feud with Drake. However, there are many Drake fans who have simply not gotten over their artist's loss. If you were to watch a DJ Akademiks stream, you would note that the commentator has tried to find new angles on how Kendrick is actually the loser in all of this. Overall, one of the angles that some have gone with is this notion that Lamar has been stream-botting on both Spotify and YouTube.

Last night, Akademiks had an individual on his stream who claims he was paid off by Kendrick's team to increase his streams by 30 million. How much was the man paid for all of this? $2500 apparently. Soon after making his allegations, fans asked for proof. They subsequently got it in the form of a Zelle transaction screenshot in which the man received $2500 from Anthony Saleh LLC. For those who may not know, Saleh is Kendrick's manager. However, according to XXL and some internet sleuths, this screenshot could very well be a fake.

Kendrick Lamar Continues To Get Accused Of Botting

As XXL and some commenters noted, Anthony Saleh LLC is not a real registered LLC in any of America's 50 states. Although it could be an unregistered LLC that sent the payment, there are still plenty of holes that can be poked in the story. For instance, $2500 seems low for what is being asked. Moreover, the song is already a smash hit and doesn't exactly need the boost in streams. Needless to say, fans are not buying the story right now, and they will need more proof before that changes.

